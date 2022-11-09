English
    OnMobile Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.95 crore, up 0.4% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.95 crore in September 2022 up 0.4% from Rs. 130.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 77.14% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2022 down 54.91% from Rs. 9.67 crore in September 2021.

    OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

    OnMobile Global shares closed at 109.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.57% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.

    OnMobile Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.95135.13130.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.95135.13130.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.03--68.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.4532.0732.59
    Depreciation2.542.482.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2495.4420.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.315.146.23
    Other Income4.120.600.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.825.746.92
    Interest0.140.200.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.685.556.73
    Exceptional Items-----1.60
    P/L Before Tax1.685.555.13
    Tax1.091.432.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.604.122.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.604.122.50
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02--0.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.614.122.66
    Equity Share Capital105.90105.64105.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.390.25
    Diluted EPS0.060.380.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.390.25
    Diluted EPS0.060.380.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm