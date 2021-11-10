OnMobile Global Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.43 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.43 crore in September 2021 down 6.82% from Rs. 139.97 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021 down 65.05% from Rs. 7.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.67 crore in September 2021 down 36.42% from Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2020.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2020.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 117.55 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 176.91% over the last 12 months.