OnMobile Global Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 143.76 crore, down 2.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.76 crore in September 2019 down 2.49% from Rs. 147.43 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019 down 94.63% from Rs. 19.17 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.13 crore in September 2019 down 58.92% from Rs. 29.53 crore in September 2018.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2018.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 34.45 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.