OnMobile Global Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 147.43 crore, Down 11% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 147.43 150.67 165.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 147.43 150.67 165.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.80 47.45 48.55 Depreciation 5.52 9.91 11.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 95.07 95.42 100.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.04 -2.11 5.98 Other Income 21.97 5.51 0.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.01 3.40 6.24 Interest -- 0.04 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.01 3.36 6.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.01 3.36 6.24 Tax 4.84 3.05 4.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.17 0.31 1.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.17 0.31 1.85 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.17 0.31 1.85 Equity Share Capital 105.70 105.58 105.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.81 0.03 0.18 Diluted EPS 1.81 0.03 0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.81 0.03 0.18 Diluted EPS 1.81 0.03 0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited