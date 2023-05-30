OnMobile Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore in March 2023 up 0.82% from Rs. 127.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 down 145.81% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 91.57% from Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2022.
OnMobile Global shares closed at 82.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.16% over the last 12 months.
|OnMobile Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|128.20
|130.89
|127.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|128.20
|130.89
|127.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.53
|64.59
|65.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.07
|33.32
|27.82
|Depreciation
|2.58
|2.66
|2.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.55
|30.47
|25.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.16
|6.13
|Other Income
|-1.23
|7.21
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|7.05
|7.33
|Interest
|0.25
|0.01
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.00
|7.04
|7.13
|Exceptional Items
|-5.16
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.17
|7.04
|7.13
|Tax
|-5.07
|2.96
|2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.09
|4.07
|4.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.09
|4.07
|4.67
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.03
|0.02
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.14
|4.06
|4.67
|Equity Share Capital
|106.02
|105.91
|105.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.38
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.39
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.38
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.39
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited