    OnMobile Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore in March 2023 up 0.82% from Rs. 127.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 down 145.81% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 91.57% from Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2022.

    OnMobile Global shares closed at 82.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.16% over the last 12 months.

    OnMobile Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.20130.89127.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.20130.89127.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.5364.5965.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0733.3227.82
    Depreciation2.582.662.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5530.4725.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.166.13
    Other Income-1.237.211.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.757.057.33
    Interest0.250.010.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.007.047.13
    Exceptional Items-5.16----
    P/L Before Tax-7.177.047.13
    Tax-5.072.962.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.094.074.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.094.074.67
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.030.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.144.064.67
    Equity Share Capital106.02105.91105.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.380.43
    Diluted EPS-0.020.390.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.380.43
    Diluted EPS-0.020.390.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

