OnMobile Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore in March 2023 up 0.82% from Rs. 127.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 down 145.81% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 91.57% from Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2022.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 82.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.16% over the last 12 months.