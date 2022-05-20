OnMobile Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.16 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.16 crore in March 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 130.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022 down 68.8% from Rs. 14.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2022 down 46% from Rs. 18.24 crore in March 2021.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2021.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 141.60 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.88% returns over the last 6 months and 33.90% over the last 12 months.