OnMobile Global Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.02 crore, up 1.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.02 crore in March 2020 up 1.91% from Rs. 143.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.88 crore in March 2020 up 701.79% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2020 up 84.28% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2019.

OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 30.55 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -4.38% over the last 12 months.