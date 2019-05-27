OnMobile Global Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore, down 3.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore in March 2019 down 3.31% from Rs. 148.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2019 down 48.26% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2019 down 50.1% from Rs. 20.78 crore in March 2018.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2018.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 40.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.71% over the last 12 months.