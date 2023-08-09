OnMobile Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.06 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.06 crore in June 2023 up 1.43% from Rs. 135.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2023 up 138.63% from Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2023 up 88.44% from Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2022.

OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 95.00 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.97% over the last 12 months.