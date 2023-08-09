English
    OnMobile Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.06 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.06 crore in June 2023 up 1.43% from Rs. 135.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2023 up 138.63% from Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in June 2023 up 88.44% from Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2022.

    OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

    OnMobile Global shares closed at 95.00 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.97% over the last 12 months.

    OnMobile Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.06128.20135.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.06128.20135.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.6657.53--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1032.0732.07
    Depreciation2.872.582.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9436.5595.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.49-0.525.14
    Other Income4.14-1.230.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.62-1.755.74
    Interest0.510.250.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.12-2.005.55
    Exceptional Items---5.16--
    P/L Before Tax12.12-7.175.55
    Tax2.28-5.071.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.84-2.094.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.84-2.094.12
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.03--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.83-2.144.12
    Equity Share Capital106.07106.02105.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.93-0.020.39
    Diluted EPS0.93-0.020.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.93-0.020.39
    Diluted EPS0.93-0.020.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 9, 2023

