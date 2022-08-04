OnMobile Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.13 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.13 crore in June 2022 up 4.94% from Rs. 128.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022 down 74.89% from Rs. 16.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2022 down 54.03% from Rs. 17.88 crore in June 2021.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2021.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 127.85 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.81% over the last 12 months.