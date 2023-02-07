OnMobile Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 133.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 53.45% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2021.