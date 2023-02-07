OnMobile Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 133.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 53.45% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2021.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2021.

Read More

OnMobile Global shares closed at 85.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and -46.84% over the last 12 months.