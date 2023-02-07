English
    OnMobile Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 133.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 53.45% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2022 down 35.44% from Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2021.

    OnMobile Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.89130.95133.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.89130.95133.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.5968.0367.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.3236.4532.64
    Depreciation2.662.542.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.4726.2419.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-2.3110.87
    Other Income7.214.121.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.051.8212.59
    Interest0.010.140.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.041.6812.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.041.6812.39
    Tax2.961.093.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.070.608.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.070.608.72
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.060.618.72
    Equity Share Capital105.91105.90105.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.060.83
    Diluted EPS0.390.060.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.060.83
    Diluted EPS0.390.060.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited