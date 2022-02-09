OnMobile Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.18 crore, down 4.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.18 crore in December 2021 down 4.72% from Rs. 139.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021 down 22.98% from Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2021 down 23.34% from Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2020.

OnMobile Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2020.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 154.25 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)