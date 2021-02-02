OnMobile Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.78 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.78 crore in December 2020 down 2.37% from Rs. 143.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in December 2020 up 73.89% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2020 up 42.17% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2019.

OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 55.55 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.03% returns over the last 6 months and 92.55% over the last 12 months.