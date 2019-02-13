OnMobile Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore in December 2018 down 3.56% from Rs. 158.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2018 down 206.04% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2018 down 72.03% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2017.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 32.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -36.94% over the last 12 months.