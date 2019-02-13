OnMobile Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore in December 2018 down 3.56% from Rs. 158.10 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2018 down 206.04% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2018 down 72.03% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2017.
OnMobile Global shares closed at 32.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -36.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|OnMobile Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.47
|147.43
|158.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.47
|147.43
|158.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.45
|44.80
|47.97
|Depreciation
|5.96
|5.52
|12.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.44
|95.07
|94.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|2.04
|3.52
|Other Income
|-1.17
|21.97
|3.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|24.01
|6.85
|Interest
|0.04
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|24.01
|6.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|24.01
|6.78
|Tax
|2.22
|4.84
|4.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.81
|19.17
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.81
|19.17
|2.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.81
|19.17
|2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|105.70
|105.70
|105.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|1.81
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|1.81
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|1.81
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|1.81
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited