you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ONGC third-quarter profit beats estimate

ONGC's profit stood at Rs 82.63 billion ($1.16 billion) in the quarter ended December 31, compared with Rs 50.15 billion a year earlier, the oil and gas explorer said in a stock exchange filing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Thursday posted a 64.8 percent jump in third-quarter profit, handily beating analysts estimates, boosted by higher revenue from offshore operations.

ONGC's profit stood at 82.63 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 50.15 billion rupees a year earlier, the oil and gas explorer said in a stock exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 73.71 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations climbed over 20 percent to 276.94 billion rupees, while revenue from offshore operations rose 19.1 percent, ONGC said.

 
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #ONGC #Results

