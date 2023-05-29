ONGC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36,292.55 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36,292.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.2% from Rs. 34,497.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 247.70 crore in March 2023 down 102.8% from Rs. 8,859.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,799.53 crore in March 2023 down 20.66% from Rs. 17,393.21 crore in March 2022.

ONGC shares closed at 163.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.