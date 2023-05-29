English
    ONGC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36,292.55 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36,292.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.2% from Rs. 34,497.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 247.70 crore in March 2023 down 102.8% from Rs. 8,859.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,799.53 crore in March 2023 down 20.66% from Rs. 17,393.21 crore in March 2022.

    ONGC shares closed at 163.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36,292.5538,583.2934,497.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36,292.5538,583.2934,497.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,197.831,290.05882.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks123.39513.55-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost778.47683.06764.43
    Depreciation4,835.904,854.515,099.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22,321.4417,291.9216,801.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,035.5213,950.2010,950.36
    Other Income1,928.111,411.341,343.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,963.6315,361.5412,294.10
    Interest707.69689.50579.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,255.9414,672.0411,714.30
    Exceptional Items-9,235.11----
    P/L Before Tax-979.1714,672.0411,714.30
    Tax-731.473,627.312,854.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-247.7011,044.738,859.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-247.7011,044.738,859.54
    Equity Share Capital6,290.146,290.146,290.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.208.787.04
    Diluted EPS-0.208.787.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.208.787.04
    Diluted EPS-0.208.787.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

