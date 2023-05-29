ONGC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36,292.55 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 36,292.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.2% from Rs. 34,497.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 247.70 crore in March 2023 down 102.8% from Rs. 8,859.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,799.53 crore in March 2023 down 20.66% from Rs. 17,393.21 crore in March 2022.
ONGC shares closed at 163.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36,292.55
|38,583.29
|34,497.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36,292.55
|38,583.29
|34,497.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,197.83
|1,290.05
|882.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|123.39
|513.55
|-0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|778.47
|683.06
|764.43
|Depreciation
|4,835.90
|4,854.51
|5,099.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22,321.44
|17,291.92
|16,801.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,035.52
|13,950.20
|10,950.36
|Other Income
|1,928.11
|1,411.34
|1,343.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,963.63
|15,361.54
|12,294.10
|Interest
|707.69
|689.50
|579.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,255.94
|14,672.04
|11,714.30
|Exceptional Items
|-9,235.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-979.17
|14,672.04
|11,714.30
|Tax
|-731.47
|3,627.31
|2,854.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-247.70
|11,044.73
|8,859.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-247.70
|11,044.73
|8,859.54
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|8.78
|7.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|8.78
|7.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|8.78
|7.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|8.78
|7.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited