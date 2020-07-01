ONGC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,456.20 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,456.20 crore in March 2020 down 19.82% from Rs. 26,758.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,098.26 crore in March 2020 down 176.6% from Rs. 4,044.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,875.13 crore in March 2020 down 37.48% from Rs. 10,995.97 crore in March 2019.

ONGC shares closed at 81.35 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -49.47% over the last 12 months.