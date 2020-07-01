ONGC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,456.20 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 21,456.20 crore in March 2020 down 19.82% from Rs. 26,758.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,098.26 crore in March 2020 down 176.6% from Rs. 4,044.60 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,875.13 crore in March 2020 down 37.48% from Rs. 10,995.97 crore in March 2019.
ONGC shares closed at 81.35 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -49.47% over the last 12 months.
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,456.20
|23,710.05
|26,758.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,456.20
|23,710.05
|26,758.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|588.17
|668.12
|626.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|467.79
|-204.74
|30.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|611.54
|667.38
|782.82
|Depreciation
|4,998.62
|5,358.22
|4,883.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14,239.21
|11,998.64
|16,572.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|550.87
|5,222.43
|3,862.65
|Other Income
|1,325.64
|1,402.50
|2,250.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,876.51
|6,624.93
|6,112.93
|Interest
|869.48
|626.36
|533.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,007.03
|5,998.57
|5,579.25
|Exceptional Items
|-4,899.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,892.02
|5,998.57
|5,579.25
|Tax
|-793.76
|1,846.94
|1,534.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,098.26
|4,151.63
|4,044.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,098.26
|4,151.63
|4,044.60
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.15
|6,290.15
|6,290.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|3.30
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|3.30
|3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|3.30
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|3.30
|3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am