ONGC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26,758.46 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26,758.46
|27,694.09
|23,969.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26,758.46
|27,694.09
|23,969.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|626.81
|579.03
|417.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.22
|25.13
|-12.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|782.82
|677.50
|747.88
|Depreciation
|4,883.04
|3,477.37
|3,245.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16,572.92
|12,515.96
|14,470.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,862.65
|10,419.10
|5,100.92
|Other Income
|2,250.28
|2,224.62
|3,733.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,112.93
|12,643.72
|8,834.63
|Interest
|533.68
|580.73
|594.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,579.25
|12,062.99
|8,240.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,579.25
|12,062.99
|8,240.46
|Tax
|1,534.65
|3,800.29
|2,325.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,044.60
|8,262.70
|5,915.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,044.60
|8,262.70
|5,915.12
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.15
|6,416.63
|6,416.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.18
|6.44
|4.61
|Diluted EPS
|3.18
|6.44
|4.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.18
|6.44
|4.61
|Diluted EPS
|3.18
|6.44
|4.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited