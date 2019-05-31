ONGC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26,758.46 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,758.46 crore in March 2019 up 11.63% from Rs. 23,969.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,044.60 crore in March 2019 down 31.62% from Rs. 5,915.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,995.97 crore in March 2019 down 8.97% from Rs. 12,080.08 crore in March 2018.

ONGC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.61 in March 2018.

ONGC shares closed at 169.45 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.78% returns over the last 6 months and -2.61% over the last 12 months.