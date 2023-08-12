ONGC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33,814.33 crore, down 20.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33,814.33 crore in June 2023 down 20.1% from Rs. 42,320.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,015.04 crore in June 2023 down 34.14% from Rs. 15,205.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19,359.45 crore in June 2023 down 24.05% from Rs. 25,488.65 crore in June 2022.

ONGC EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.09 in June 2022.

ONGC shares closed at 178.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.