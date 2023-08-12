English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ONGC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33,814.33 crore, down 20.1% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33,814.33 crore in June 2023 down 20.1% from Rs. 42,320.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,015.04 crore in June 2023 down 34.14% from Rs. 15,205.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19,359.45 crore in June 2023 down 24.05% from Rs. 25,488.65 crore in June 2022.

    ONGC EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.09 in June 2022.

    ONGC shares closed at 178.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33,814.3336,292.5542,320.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33,814.3336,292.5542,320.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,009.421,197.83748.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks212.00123.39-290.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost721.95778.47710.72
    Depreciation4,991.174,835.904,510.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14,123.3622,321.4416,420.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12,756.437,035.5220,220.86
    Other Income1,611.851,928.11757.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,368.288,963.6320,978.53
    Interest1,007.70707.69635.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13,360.588,255.9420,342.97
    Exceptional Items---9,235.11--
    P/L Before Tax13,360.58-979.1720,342.97
    Tax3,345.54-731.475,137.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10,015.04-247.7015,205.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10,015.04-247.7015,205.85
    Equity Share Capital6,290.146,290.146,290.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.96-0.2012.09
    Diluted EPS7.96-0.2012.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.96-0.2012.09
    Diluted EPS7.96-0.2012.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Oil Drilling And Exploration #ONGC #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!