ONGC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore, up 35.51% Y-o-Y

|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,583.29
|38,320.76
|28,472.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38,583.29
|38,320.76
|28,472.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,290.05
|685.20
|872.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|513.55
|-828.55
|-43.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|683.06
|612.84
|694.98
|Depreciation
|4,854.51
|2,594.63
|4,338.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17,291.92
|21,759.73
|12,097.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13,950.20
|13,496.91
|10,513.12
|Other Income
|1,411.34
|3,529.43
|1,491.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15,361.54
|17,026.34
|12,004.76
|Interest
|689.50
|666.85
|581.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14,672.04
|16,359.49
|11,423.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14,672.04
|16,359.49
|11,423.16
|Tax
|3,627.31
|3,533.50
|2,659.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11,044.73
|12,825.99
|8,763.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11,044.73
|12,825.99
|8,763.72
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.78
|10.20
|6.97
|Diluted EPS
|8.78
|10.20
|6.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.78
|10.20
|6.97
|Diluted EPS
|8.78
|10.20
|6.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited