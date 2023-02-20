ONGC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore, up 35.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore in December 2022 up 35.51% from Rs. 28,472.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,044.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.03% from Rs. 8,763.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20,216.05 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 16,342.83 crore in December 2021.