ONGC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore, up 35.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore in December 2022 up 35.51% from Rs. 28,472.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,044.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.03% from Rs. 8,763.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20,216.05 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 16,342.83 crore in December 2021.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38,583.29 38,320.76 28,472.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38,583.29 38,320.76 28,472.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,290.05 685.20 872.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 513.55 -828.55 -43.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 683.06 612.84 694.98
Depreciation 4,854.51 2,594.63 4,338.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17,291.92 21,759.73 12,097.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13,950.20 13,496.91 10,513.12
Other Income 1,411.34 3,529.43 1,491.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15,361.54 17,026.34 12,004.76
Interest 689.50 666.85 581.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14,672.04 16,359.49 11,423.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14,672.04 16,359.49 11,423.16
Tax 3,627.31 3,533.50 2,659.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11,044.73 12,825.99 8,763.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11,044.73 12,825.99 8,763.72
Equity Share Capital 6,290.14 6,290.14 6,290.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.78 10.20 6.97
Diluted EPS 8.78 10.20 6.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.78 10.20 6.97
Diluted EPS 8.78 10.20 6.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited