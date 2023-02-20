English
    ONGC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore, up 35.51% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore in December 2022 up 35.51% from Rs. 28,472.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,044.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.03% from Rs. 8,763.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20,216.05 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 16,342.83 crore in December 2021.

    ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in December 2021.

    ONGC shares closed at 156.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.82% over the last 12 months.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38,583.2938,320.7628,472.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38,583.2938,320.7628,472.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,290.05685.20872.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks513.55-828.55-43.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost683.06612.84694.98
    Depreciation4,854.512,594.634,338.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17,291.9221,759.7312,097.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13,950.2013,496.9110,513.12
    Other Income1,411.343,529.431,491.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15,361.5417,026.3412,004.76
    Interest689.50666.85581.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14,672.0416,359.4911,423.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14,672.0416,359.4911,423.16
    Tax3,627.313,533.502,659.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11,044.7312,825.998,763.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11,044.7312,825.998,763.72
    Equity Share Capital6,290.146,290.146,290.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7810.206.97
    Diluted EPS8.7810.206.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7810.206.97
    Diluted EPS8.7810.206.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
