ONGC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore, up 35.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,583.29 crore in December 2022 up 35.51% from Rs. 28,472.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,044.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.03% from Rs. 8,763.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20,216.05 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 16,342.83 crore in December 2021.

ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.97 in December 2021.

ONGC shares closed at 156.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.82% over the last 12 months.