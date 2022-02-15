ONGC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28,472.91 crore, up 67.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,472.91 crore in December 2021 up 67.25% from Rs. 17,023.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,763.72 crore in December 2021 up 535.87% from Rs. 1,378.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,342.83 crore in December 2021 up 111.53% from Rs. 7,726.00 crore in December 2020.

ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2020.

ONGC shares closed at 166.20 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.90% returns over the last 6 months and 68.82% over the last 12 months.