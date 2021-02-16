ONGC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,023.80 crore, down 28.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,023.80 crore in December 2020 down 28.2% from Rs. 23,710.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,378.23 crore in December 2020 down 66.8% from Rs. 4,151.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,726.00 crore in December 2020 down 35.53% from Rs. 11,983.15 crore in December 2019.

ONGC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2019.

ONGC shares closed at 98.45 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.15% returns over the last 6 months and -1.50% over the last 12 months.