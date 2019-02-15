ONGC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27,694.09 crore, up 20.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,694.09 crore in December 2018 up 20.43% from Rs. 22,995.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,262.70 crore in December 2018 up 64.77% from Rs. 5,014.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,121.09 crore in December 2018 up 33.83% from Rs. 12,045.76 crore in December 2017.

ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2017.

ONGC shares closed at 132.15 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.51% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.