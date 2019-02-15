ONGC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27,694.09 crore, up 20.43% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27,694.09
|27,989.17
|22,995.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27,694.09
|27,989.17
|22,995.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|579.03
|604.52
|301.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.13
|-158.47
|-4.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|677.50
|609.65
|639.44
|Depreciation
|3,477.37
|3,530.99
|4,255.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12,515.96
|12,462.55
|11,140.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,419.10
|10,939.93
|6,663.34
|Other Income
|2,224.62
|2,394.23
|1,126.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,643.72
|13,334.16
|7,789.88
|Interest
|580.73
|629.12
|309.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12,062.99
|12,705.04
|7,479.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12,062.99
|12,705.04
|7,479.95
|Tax
|3,800.29
|4,440.43
|2,465.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,262.70
|8,264.61
|5,014.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,262.70
|8,264.61
|5,014.67
|Equity Share Capital
|6,416.63
|6,416.63
|6,416.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.44
|6.44
|3.91
|Diluted EPS
|6.44
|6.44
|3.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.44
|6.44
|3.91
|Diluted EPS
|6.44
|6.44
|3.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited