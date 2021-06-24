ONGC Q4 profit likely to see significant growth, realisation to be strong

live bse live

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is expected to report around 80 percent sequential growth in profit for the quarter ended March 2021 with a strong realisation on higher crude oil prices.

The stock has delivered significant returns in 2021 and over the last year as well, rising 32.6 percent and 48.4 percent, respectively, following an increase in oil prices in the international market amid hopes of strong demand with the opening of the economies.

"We expect 18.2 percent sequential increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) led by higher crude realisation at $59 per barrel (up $16 per barrel QoQ), and higher price of value-added products, which will be partly offset by an increase in other expenses; gas price was steady QoQ," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which sees an 80.8 percent QoQ growth in profit, and 23 percent rise in revenue.

Brent crude futures, the international oil benchmark, closed at $63.54 a barrel on March 31, 2021, rising 22.7 percent from $51.8 a barrel on December 31, 2020.

"Oil sales could be down 5 percent YoY and down 2 percent QoQ at 5.2 million metric tonnes (MMT), while gas sales may be up 1 percent YoY and up 4 percent QoQ at 4.7 billion cubic metres (BCM)," said Motilal Oswal, which sees a 78.3 percent sequential increase in profit, 29.4 percent growth in revenue, and 12.6 percent growth in EBITDA.

Key things to watch out for would be the outlook on various field developments, their status for volume growth going and guidance on gas production from the KG Basin, said Motilal Oswal.

