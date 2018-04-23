ONGC Q4 PAT seen up 64.7% YoY to Rs. 7,149.5 cr: KR Choksey

The company gets its name after the two principle stockholders - Harry Kent & Edgar Worthington. They are the manufacturer of heavy duty trucks. Used in India by ONGC for their oil exploration, identify the company?

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects ONGC to report net profit at Rs. 7149.5 crore up 64.7% year-on-year (up 42.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,432.4 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 170 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,263.4 crore.

