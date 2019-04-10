ONGC Q4 PAT may dip 19% YoY to Rs. 4,774.1 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector. The brokerage house expects ONGC to report net profit at Rs. 4,774.1 crore down 19% year-on-year (down 42% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,340.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,066.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.