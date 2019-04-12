ONGC Q4 PAT may dip 12.7% YoY to Rs. 5,163.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects ONGC to report net profit at Rs. 5,163.7 crore down 12.7% year-on-year (down 37.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,086.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,807.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.