App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC Q3: PSU behemoth reports 50% fall in profit

The numbers came below expectation as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 5,551 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ONGC
ONGC
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on February 14 posted a 49.75 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit at Rs 4,151.63 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The state-run oil explorer had posted a profit of Rs 8,262.70 crore in the same period last year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had projected Q3 profit at Rs 5,551 crore.

EBITDA came at Rs 12,298.3 crore against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 12,734 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 51.9 percent against CNBC-TV18's poll of 52 percent.

Close

The total income of the company fell 16 percent YoY to Rs 25,112.55 crore during the quarter under review.

related news

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

Total expenses increased to Rs 19,113.98 crore in the December quarter of FY20 from Rs 17,825.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from offshore and onshore operations declined 16.83 percent and 9.1 percent YoY to Rs 15,764.66 crore and Rs 7,945.39 crore, respectively, during the quarter under review.

The company announced its results post-market hours. The scrip closed 1.99 percent down at Rs 103.25 on BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #ONGC #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.