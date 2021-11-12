ONGC Q2 Results: PAT climbs to Rs 18,348 crore, revenues up at Rs 24,353 crore

live bse live

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) announced its July-September quarter results on November 12.

The state-owned oil and gas exploration and production company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18,749 crore increasing 3.3x/234% from a PAT of Rs 5,675 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and higher by 174% from a PAT of Rs 6,847 crore in the preceding quarter.

The consolidated revenues at Rs 1,22,029 crore climbed up 46% from Rs 83,619 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, consolidated revenues are up 13% from Rs. 1,08,136 crore reported in the previous quarter.

“During the quarter, the company has decided to opt for lower tax regime u/s 115BAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, with effect from FY 2020-21. Accordingly, the company has recognized provision for tax expenses and re-measured its net deferred tax liabilities”, said the company.

The net impact due to availing the option has resulted in decrease in deferred tax liability by Rs 8,541 crore and decrease in current tax liability by Rs 1,304 crore. This tax write back of Rs 7,195 crore has inflated the bottom line in this quarter.

The company benefitted from higher crude realizations and higher prices of value added products.

Crude and Gas Realizations

The company’s nominated crude realizations improved 68% y-o-y from Rs 3,078/bbl to Rs 5,139/bbl (USD 69.36 in Q2FY22 vs USD 41.38 in Q2FY21). At the same time, the crude oil realizations for its JV increased by 69.5% y-o-y from Rs 3,108/bbl to Rs 5,269/bbl (USD 71.11 in Q2FY22 vs USD 41.78 in Q2Fy21).

However, the gas realizations for the company declined 25% y-o-y from USD 2.39/mmbtu to USD 1.79/mmbtu.

Crude and Gas Production

The production of both crude and gas for the company declined during the quarter due to COVID-related restrictions in many parts of the country.

The company’s own crude oil production was down 3% y-o-y to 4.68 million metric tonne (MMT) while its JV produced 4.3% lower volume at 0.56 MMT in this quarter. Condensate production declined 17% y-o-y to 0.24 MMT.

Total gas production during the quarter (ONGC+JVs) was down 7% y-o-y from 5.88 billion cubic meters in the previous year (BCM) to 5.47 BCM in this quarter. Production of value added products also declined 4.7% from 826 kilo tonne (Kt) last year to 787 Kt in this quarter.

“The production of crude oil and gas has declined during current year mainly due to restrictive conditions created by cyclone Tauktae and due to Covid impact”, the company said.

Operating Margins

The increase in Brent Crude prices helped the operating margins of the company to improve from 32.8% last year to 48.2% in this quarter.

Dividend

ONGC has approved interim dividend of 110%, i.e. Rs 5.50 on each equity share of Rs 5. The total payout on this account will be Rs 6,919 Crore.

The Record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for 23rd November, 2021 and it will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 11th December, 2021.

The stock closed at Rs 154.65 today, up Rs 1.15 from its previous close. The stock is trading higher by 116% from last year and by 66% in this financial year. However, it is trading down 5% in the past one month.