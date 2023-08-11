ONGC Q1 results: Consolidated net profit soars 102% to Rs 17,383 crore

ONGC Q1 results: Revenue from operations declined 10 percent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 1.82 lakh crore in the same period last year

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) reported on August 11 an increase of 102 percent in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

Net profit of the state-owned oil and gas explorer came in at Rs 17,383 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 8,581 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company’s standalone net profit tanked 34 percent to Rs 10,015 crore in the quarter, from Rs 15,206 crore in last year.

Revenue from operations declined 10 percent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 1.82 lakh crore in the same period last year, ONGC said in an exchange filing.

Crude oil output of the company declined 3.3 percent to 5.311 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 5.495 MMT in year-ago period. Similarly, gas output was 3 percent lower in the quarter compared to last year.

The company said output in the quarter declined on account of shutdown in Panna-Mukta offshore platforms and cyclone Biparjoy.

“The reduction in ONGC's production output in Q1 FY 2023-24 was due to: a. Shutdown in Panna-Mukta offshore platforms for commissioning of new crude oil pipeline to modernise its evacuation facilities, post taking over from JV Partners. b. Cyclone Biparjoy (June 2023) disrupted offshore and onshore production. c. Crude oil wells in southern India had to be stopped as a refinery there stopped receiving oil, following a leakage in their pipeline,” the company said in a press release.

ONGC said current output decline was temporary and it would be compensated in the upcoming quarters.

To counter the decline in production from some of the matured and marginal fields, the company is taking proactive steps by implementing well interventions and advancing new well drilling activities, said ONGC post-results.

“The current decline in production is temporary. The same will be compensated in upcoming quarters with commencement of additional production from new projects; especially by crude oil production commencement from KG 98/2 in Q3 2023-24,” the company said.

In the first quarter of FY24, ONGC declared total four discoveries (1 in onland and 3 in offshore) in its operated acreages. Out of these, 3 are prospect (offshore) and 1 pool discovery (onland).

One discovery—Gopavaram-21—has already been monetized, said ONGC.