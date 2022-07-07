 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC Q1 PAT seen up 240.2% YoY to Rs. 14,745.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 07, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 80.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 20.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 41,549.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects ONGC to report net profit at Rs. 14,745.1 crore up 240.2% year-on-year (up 66.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 109.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 37.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,512.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 7, 2022 01:34 pm
