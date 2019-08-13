App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

ONGC Q1 net dips 3.9% on lower oil price, production

ONGC got $66.30 for every barrel of crude oil produced and sold, down 7.3 per cent from $71.49 a barrel net realisation in April-June 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on August 13 reported a 3.9 per cent decline in net profit for June quarter as it faced a double whammy of falling oil prices and declining production. Net profit during April-June stood at Rs 5,904 crore, 3.9 per cent lower than Rs 6,144 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Revenue fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 26,555 crore.

ONGC got $66.30 for every barrel of crude oil produced and sold, down 7.3 per cent from $71.49 a barrel net realisation in April-June 2018.

Close

However, natural gas price realisation was up by a fifth to $3.69 per million British thermal unit.

related news

ONGC said oil production dropped 4.7 per cent to 4.8 million tonnes as its ageing fields faced natural decline.

Natural gas production, however, rose nearly 4 per cent to 6.15 billion cubic metres.

The nation's top oil and gas producer said it made four discoveries during the first quarter of the current fiscal. These include a gas discovery in Tripura.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #Oil and Natural Gas Corp #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.