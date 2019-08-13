ONGC Q1 net dips 3.9% on lower oil price, production

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on August 13 reported a 3.9 per cent decline in net profit for June quarter as it faced a double whammy of falling oil prices and declining production. Net profit during April-June stood at Rs 5,904 crore, 3.9 per cent lower than Rs 6,144 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Revenue fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 26,555 crore.

ONGC got $66.30 for every barrel of crude oil produced and sold, down 7.3 per cent from $71.49 a barrel net realisation in April-June 2018.

However, natural gas price realisation was up by a fifth to $3.69 per million British thermal unit.

ONGC said oil production dropped 4.7 per cent to 4.8 million tonnes as its ageing fields faced natural decline.

Natural gas production, however, rose nearly 4 per cent to 6.15 billion cubic metres.