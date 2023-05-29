ONGC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164,066.72 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|164,066.72
|169,212.63
|155,920.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|164,066.72
|169,212.63
|155,920.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40,726.23
|47,032.80
|39,614.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|62,982.02
|60,428.92
|59,000.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,048.88
|4,004.04
|-3,509.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,915.55
|1,649.69
|1,836.45
|Depreciation
|6,719.19
|6,784.01
|7,380.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38,495.07
|34,226.39
|34,566.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14,277.54
|15,086.78
|17,030.91
|Other Income
|2,662.08
|1,828.69
|2,727.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16,939.62
|16,915.47
|19,758.85
|Interest
|2,068.11
|2,188.43
|1,490.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14,871.51
|14,727.04
|18,267.93
|Exceptional Items
|-7,444.66
|-8.28
|-2,104.91
|P/L Before Tax
|7,426.85
|14,718.76
|16,163.02
|Tax
|202.32
|4,036.73
|3,722.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,224.53
|10,682.03
|12,440.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,224.53
|10,682.03
|12,440.55
|Minority Interest
|-1,985.98
|-176.25
|-1,511.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1,523.07
|983.21
|-379.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,715.48
|11,488.99
|10,550.29
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.95
|9.13
|8.39
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|9.13
|8.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.95
|9.13
|8.39
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|9.13
|8.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
