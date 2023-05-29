English
    ONGC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164,066.72 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 164,066.72 crore in March 2023 up 5.22% from Rs. 155,920.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,715.48 crore in March 2023 down 64.78% from Rs. 10,550.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23,658.81 crore in March 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 27,139.17 crore in March 2022.

    ONGC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.39 in March 2022.

    ONGC shares closed at 163.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations164,066.72169,212.63155,920.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations164,066.72169,212.63155,920.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40,726.2347,032.8039,614.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods62,982.0260,428.9259,000.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,048.884,004.04-3,509.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,915.551,649.691,836.45
    Depreciation6,719.196,784.017,380.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38,495.0734,226.3934,566.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14,277.5415,086.7817,030.91
    Other Income2,662.081,828.692,727.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16,939.6216,915.4719,758.85
    Interest2,068.112,188.431,490.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14,871.5114,727.0418,267.93
    Exceptional Items-7,444.66-8.28-2,104.91
    P/L Before Tax7,426.8514,718.7616,163.02
    Tax202.324,036.733,722.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7,224.5310,682.0312,440.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7,224.5310,682.0312,440.55
    Minority Interest-1,985.98-176.25-1,511.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1,523.07983.21-379.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,715.4811,488.9910,550.29
    Equity Share Capital6,290.146,290.146,290.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.959.138.39
    Diluted EPS2.959.138.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.959.138.39
    Diluted EPS2.959.138.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

