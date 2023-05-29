ONGC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164,066.72 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164,066.72 crore in March 2023 up 5.22% from Rs. 155,920.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,715.48 crore in March 2023 down 64.78% from Rs. 10,550.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23,658.81 crore in March 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 27,139.17 crore in March 2022.

ONGC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.39 in March 2022.

ONGC shares closed at 163.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.80% over the last 12 months.