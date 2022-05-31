 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155,920.48 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 155,920.48 crore in March 2022 up 36.57% from Rs. 114,168.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,550.29 crore in March 2022 up 12.19% from Rs. 9,404.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27,139.17 crore in March 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 19,515.77 crore in March 2021.

ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.48 in March 2021.

ONGC shares closed at 143.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155,920.48 145,685.58 114,168.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155,920.48 145,685.58 114,168.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39,614.97 31,797.55 21,567.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 59,000.24 61,842.40 44,194.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3,509.20 331.22 -4,305.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,836.45 1,560.68 1,294.60
Depreciation 7,380.32 6,849.53 7,572.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34,566.79 28,734.03 35,939.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17,030.91 14,570.17 7,905.84
Other Income 2,727.94 2,129.09 4,037.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19,758.85 16,699.26 11,943.74
Interest 1,490.92 1,388.50 1,115.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18,267.93 15,310.76 10,828.17
Exceptional Items -2,104.91 -- 2,156.96
P/L Before Tax 16,163.02 15,310.76 12,985.13
Tax 3,722.47 4,374.43 2,717.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12,440.55 10,936.33 10,267.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12,440.55 10,936.33 10,267.26
Minority Interest -1,511.15 -705.06 -1,542.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -379.11 700.34 678.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10,550.29 10,931.61 9,404.16
Equity Share Capital 6,290.14 6,290.14 6,290.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 8.69 7.48
Diluted EPS 8.39 8.69 7.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 8.69 7.48
Diluted EPS 8.39 8.69 7.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
