ONGC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155,920.48 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155,920.48
|145,685.58
|114,168.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155,920.48
|145,685.58
|114,168.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39,614.97
|31,797.55
|21,567.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|59,000.24
|61,842.40
|44,194.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3,509.20
|331.22
|-4,305.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,836.45
|1,560.68
|1,294.60
|Depreciation
|7,380.32
|6,849.53
|7,572.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34,566.79
|28,734.03
|35,939.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17,030.91
|14,570.17
|7,905.84
|Other Income
|2,727.94
|2,129.09
|4,037.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19,758.85
|16,699.26
|11,943.74
|Interest
|1,490.92
|1,388.50
|1,115.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18,267.93
|15,310.76
|10,828.17
|Exceptional Items
|-2,104.91
|--
|2,156.96
|P/L Before Tax
|16,163.02
|15,310.76
|12,985.13
|Tax
|3,722.47
|4,374.43
|2,717.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12,440.55
|10,936.33
|10,267.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12,440.55
|10,936.33
|10,267.26
|Minority Interest
|-1,511.15
|-705.06
|-1,542.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-379.11
|700.34
|678.97
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10,550.29
|10,931.61
|9,404.16
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.39
|8.69
|7.48
|Diluted EPS
|8.39
|8.69
|7.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.39
|8.69
|7.48
|Diluted EPS
|8.39
|8.69
|7.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited