ONGC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155,920.48 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155,920.48 crore in March 2022 up 36.57% from Rs. 114,168.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,550.29 crore in March 2022 up 12.19% from Rs. 9,404.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27,139.17 crore in March 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 19,515.77 crore in March 2021.

ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.48 in March 2021.

ONGC shares closed at 143.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)