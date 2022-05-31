English
    ONGC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155,920.48 crore, up 36.57% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 155,920.48 crore in March 2022 up 36.57% from Rs. 114,168.26 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10,550.29 crore in March 2022 up 12.19% from Rs. 9,404.16 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27,139.17 crore in March 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 19,515.77 crore in March 2021.

    ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.48 in March 2021.

    ONGC shares closed at 143.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations155,920.48145,685.58114,168.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations155,920.48145,685.58114,168.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39,614.9731,797.5521,567.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods59,000.2461,842.4044,194.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3,509.20331.22-4,305.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,836.451,560.681,294.60
    Depreciation7,380.326,849.537,572.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34,566.7928,734.0335,939.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17,030.9114,570.177,905.84
    Other Income2,727.942,129.094,037.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19,758.8516,699.2611,943.74
    Interest1,490.921,388.501,115.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18,267.9315,310.7610,828.17
    Exceptional Items-2,104.91--2,156.96
    P/L Before Tax16,163.0215,310.7612,985.13
    Tax3,722.474,374.432,717.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12,440.5510,936.3310,267.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12,440.5510,936.3310,267.26
    Minority Interest-1,511.15-705.06-1,542.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-379.11700.34678.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10,550.2910,931.619,404.16
    Equity Share Capital6,290.146,290.146,290.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.398.697.48
    Diluted EPS8.398.697.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.398.697.48
    Diluted EPS8.398.697.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Oil Drilling And Exploration #ONGC #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
