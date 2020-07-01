App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104,488.95 crore, down 6.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 104,488.95 crore in March 2020 down 6.97% from Rs. 112,316.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,189.44 crore in March 2020 down 241.28% from Rs. 4,380.97 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,164.03 crore in March 2020 down 64.06% from Rs. 19,935.72 crore in March 2019.

ONGC shares closed at 81.35 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -49.47% over the last 12 months.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations104,488.95109,443.39112,316.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations104,488.95109,443.39112,316.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21,482.5824,856.9524,336.93
Purchase of Traded Goods46,251.1342,435.0943,218.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks835.741,769.26-3,590.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,651.651,638.421,765.67
Depreciation6,771.787,514.456,310.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30,629.1923,088.2129,200.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3,133.128,141.0111,074.96
Other Income3,525.371,744.442,550.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.259,885.4513,625.35
Interest2,191.341,536.551,441.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,799.098,348.9012,184.07
Exceptional Items-9,028.48---1,579.65
P/L Before Tax-10,827.578,348.9010,604.42
Tax-3,952.283,450.225,401.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6,875.294,898.685,202.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6,875.294,898.685,202.85
Minority Interest387.24-480.12-1,722.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates298.61485.12900.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6,189.444,903.684,380.97
Equity Share Capital6,290.156,290.156,290.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.923.903.44
Diluted EPS-4.923.903.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.923.903.44
Diluted EPS-4.923.903.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Oil Drilling And Exploration #ONGC #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.