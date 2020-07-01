ONGC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104,488.95 crore, down 6.97% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104,488.95
|109,443.39
|112,316.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104,488.95
|109,443.39
|112,316.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21,482.58
|24,856.95
|24,336.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46,251.13
|42,435.09
|43,218.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|835.74
|1,769.26
|-3,590.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,651.65
|1,638.42
|1,765.67
|Depreciation
|6,771.78
|7,514.45
|6,310.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30,629.19
|23,088.21
|29,200.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,133.12
|8,141.01
|11,074.96
|Other Income
|3,525.37
|1,744.44
|2,550.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|392.25
|9,885.45
|13,625.35
|Interest
|2,191.34
|1,536.55
|1,441.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,799.09
|8,348.90
|12,184.07
|Exceptional Items
|-9,028.48
|--
|-1,579.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-10,827.57
|8,348.90
|10,604.42
|Tax
|-3,952.28
|3,450.22
|5,401.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,875.29
|4,898.68
|5,202.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,875.29
|4,898.68
|5,202.85
|Minority Interest
|387.24
|-480.12
|-1,722.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|298.61
|485.12
|900.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6,189.44
|4,903.68
|4,380.97
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.15
|6,290.15
|6,290.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.92
|3.90
|3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.92
|3.90
|3.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.92
|3.90
|3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-4.92
|3.90
|3.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited