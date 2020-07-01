ONGC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104,488.95 crore, down 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104,488.95 crore in March 2020 down 6.97% from Rs. 112,316.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,189.44 crore in March 2020 down 241.28% from Rs. 4,380.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,164.03 crore in March 2020 down 64.06% from Rs. 19,935.72 crore in March 2019.

ONGC shares closed at 81.35 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.42% returns over the last 6 months and -49.47% over the last 12 months.