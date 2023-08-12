ONGC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163,823.59 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

|Jun'23
|Mar'23
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|163,823.59
|164,066.72
|182,893.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|163,823.59
|164,066.72
|182,893.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41,316.67
|40,726.23
|51,259.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55,671.54
|62,982.02
|78,485.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3,473.82
|-1,048.88
|-2,098.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,813.28
|1,915.55
|1,688.68
|Depreciation
|7,072.34
|6,719.19
|6,611.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31,441.47
|38,495.07
|34,703.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23,034.47
|14,277.54
|12,243.92
|Other Income
|2,543.53
|2,662.08
|1,255.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25,578.00
|16,939.62
|13,499.07
|Interest
|2,363.94
|2,068.11
|1,639.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23,214.06
|14,871.51
|11,859.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-7,444.66
|-673.66
|P/L Before Tax
|23,214.06
|7,426.85
|11,185.53
|Tax
|6,356.84
|202.32
|3,639.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16,857.22
|7,224.53
|7,545.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16,857.22
|7,224.53
|7,545.69
|Minority Interest
|-3,249.06
|-1,985.98
|3,355.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|525.75
|-1,523.07
|1,035.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14,133.91
|3,715.48
|11,936.64
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.23
|2.95
|9.49
|Diluted EPS
|11.23
|2.95
|9.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.23
|2.95
|9.49
|Diluted EPS
|11.23
|2.95
|9.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
