English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ONGC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 163,823.59 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 163,823.59 crore in June 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 182,893.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14,133.91 crore in June 2023 up 18.41% from Rs. 11,936.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32,650.34 crore in June 2023 up 62.36% from Rs. 20,110.16 crore in June 2022.

    ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 11.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.49 in June 2022.

    ONGC shares closed at 178.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 34.53% over the last 12 months.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations163,823.59164,066.72182,893.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163,823.59164,066.72182,893.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41,316.6740,726.2351,259.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods55,671.5462,982.0278,485.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3,473.82-1,048.88-2,098.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,813.281,915.551,688.68
    Depreciation7,072.346,719.196,611.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31,441.4738,495.0734,703.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23,034.4714,277.5412,243.92
    Other Income2,543.532,662.081,255.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25,578.0016,939.6213,499.07
    Interest2,363.942,068.111,639.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23,214.0614,871.5111,859.19
    Exceptional Items---7,444.66-673.66
    P/L Before Tax23,214.067,426.8511,185.53
    Tax6,356.84202.323,639.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16,857.227,224.537,545.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16,857.227,224.537,545.69
    Minority Interest-3,249.06-1,985.983,355.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates525.75-1,523.071,035.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14,133.913,715.4811,936.64
    Equity Share Capital6,290.146,290.146,290.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.232.959.49
    Diluted EPS11.232.959.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.232.959.49
    Diluted EPS11.232.959.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Oil Drilling And Exploration #ONGC #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!