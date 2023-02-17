ONGC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore in December 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 145,685.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,488.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.1% from Rs. 10,931.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23,699.48 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 23,548.79 crore in December 2021.