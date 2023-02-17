 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore in December 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 145,685.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,488.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.1% from Rs. 10,931.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23,699.48 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 23,548.79 crore in December 2021.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169,212.63 168,656.12 145,685.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169,212.63 168,656.12 145,685.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47,032.80 48,612.10 31,797.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 60,428.92 64,223.13 61,842.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4,004.04 1,709.87 331.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,649.69 1,553.03 1,560.68
Depreciation 6,784.01 4,442.76 6,849.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34,226.39 38,753.55 28,734.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15,086.78 9,361.68 14,570.17
Other Income 1,828.69 2,328.16 2,129.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16,915.47 11,689.84 16,699.26
Interest 2,188.43 1,992.94 1,388.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14,727.04 9,696.90 15,310.76
Exceptional Items -8.28 -11.34 --
P/L Before Tax 14,718.76 9,685.56 15,310.76
Tax 4,036.73 2,394.26 4,374.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10,682.03 7,291.30 10,936.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10,682.03 7,291.30 10,936.33
Minority Interest -176.25 1,469.21 -705.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 983.21 -461.14 700.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11,488.99 8,299.37 10,931.61
Equity Share Capital 6,290.14 6,290.14 6,290.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.13 6.60 8.69
Diluted EPS 9.13 6.60 8.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.13 6.60 8.69
Diluted EPS 9.13 6.60 8.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited