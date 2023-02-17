ONGC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|169,212.63
|168,656.12
|145,685.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|169,212.63
|168,656.12
|145,685.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47,032.80
|48,612.10
|31,797.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60,428.92
|64,223.13
|61,842.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4,004.04
|1,709.87
|331.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,649.69
|1,553.03
|1,560.68
|Depreciation
|6,784.01
|4,442.76
|6,849.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34,226.39
|38,753.55
|28,734.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15,086.78
|9,361.68
|14,570.17
|Other Income
|1,828.69
|2,328.16
|2,129.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16,915.47
|11,689.84
|16,699.26
|Interest
|2,188.43
|1,992.94
|1,388.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14,727.04
|9,696.90
|15,310.76
|Exceptional Items
|-8.28
|-11.34
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14,718.76
|9,685.56
|15,310.76
|Tax
|4,036.73
|2,394.26
|4,374.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10,682.03
|7,291.30
|10,936.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10,682.03
|7,291.30
|10,936.33
|Minority Interest
|-176.25
|1,469.21
|-705.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|983.21
|-461.14
|700.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11,488.99
|8,299.37
|10,931.61
|Equity Share Capital
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|6,290.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.13
|6.60
|8.69
|Diluted EPS
|9.13
|6.60
|8.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.13
|6.60
|8.69
|Diluted EPS
|9.13
|6.60
|8.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited