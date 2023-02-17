English
    ONGC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore in December 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 145,685.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,488.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.1% from Rs. 10,931.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23,699.48 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 23,548.79 crore in December 2021.

    ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.69 in December 2021.

    ONGC shares closed at 155.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and -7.51% over the last 12 months.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations169,212.63168,656.12145,685.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169,212.63168,656.12145,685.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47,032.8048,612.1031,797.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods60,428.9264,223.1361,842.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4,004.041,709.87331.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,649.691,553.031,560.68
    Depreciation6,784.014,442.766,849.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34,226.3938,753.5528,734.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15,086.789,361.6814,570.17
    Other Income1,828.692,328.162,129.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16,915.4711,689.8416,699.26
    Interest2,188.431,992.941,388.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14,727.049,696.9015,310.76
    Exceptional Items-8.28-11.34--
    P/L Before Tax14,718.769,685.5615,310.76
    Tax4,036.732,394.264,374.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10,682.037,291.3010,936.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10,682.037,291.3010,936.33
    Minority Interest-176.251,469.21-705.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates983.21-461.14700.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11,488.998,299.3710,931.61
    Equity Share Capital6,290.146,290.146,290.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.136.608.69
    Diluted EPS9.136.608.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.136.608.69
    Diluted EPS9.136.608.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am