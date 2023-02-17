ONGC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore, up 16.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169,212.63 crore in December 2022 up 16.15% from Rs. 145,685.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,488.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.1% from Rs. 10,931.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23,699.48 crore in December 2022 up 0.64% from Rs. 23,548.79 crore in December 2021.

ONGC EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.69 in December 2021.

ONGC shares closed at 155.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and -7.51% over the last 12 months.