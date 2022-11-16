Onelife Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 19.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 16.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Onelife Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.