Onelife Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 19.33% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 19.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 16.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
Onelife Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.
|Onelife Capital shares closed at 13.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.35% returns over the last 6 months and -24.44% over the last 12 months.
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|0.65
|0.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|0.65
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.29
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.41
|1.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.06
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.36
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.30
|0.04
|Interest
|0.20
|0.24
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.06
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.06
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.06
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.06
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|13.36
|13.36
|13.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited