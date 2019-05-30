Onelife Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 37.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2019 down 37.5% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 down 75.13% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 26.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.

Onelife Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2018.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 10.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.