Onelife Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 245.45% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Onelife Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 15.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.54% over the last 12 months.