Onelife Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 3.59% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.