Onelife Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100.77% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.27% returns over the last 6 months and 40.51% over the last 12 months.

Onelife Capital Advisors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.34 0.93 1.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.34 0.93 1.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.35 0.40
Depreciation 0.04 0.06 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.77 1.18 0.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 -0.67 -0.40
Other Income 0.70 0.58 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.10 0.16
Interest 0.02 0.05 -0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.15 0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.15 0.21
Tax -0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.17 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.17 0.18
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 -0.17 0.18
Equity Share Capital 13.36 13.36 13.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.13 0.14
Diluted EPS -- -0.13 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.13 0.14
Diluted EPS -- -0.13 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

