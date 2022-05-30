Onelife Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100.77% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.27% returns over the last 6 months and 40.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.34
|0.93
|1.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|0.93
|1.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.35
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|1.18
|0.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.67
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.58
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.10
|0.16
|Interest
|0.02
|0.05
|-0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.15
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.15
|0.21
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.17
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.17
|0.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|-0.17
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|13.36
|13.36
|13.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.13
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.13
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited