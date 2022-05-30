Onelife Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100.77% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.10 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.27% returns over the last 6 months and 40.51% over the last 12 months.