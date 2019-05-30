Onelife Capital Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in March 2019 up 24.89% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019 down 61.56% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019 down 44.1% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2018.

Onelife Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 10.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.