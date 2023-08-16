Onelife Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 120.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2023 up 120.64% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 924.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.55 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.61% returns over the last 6 months and -16.91% over the last 12 months.