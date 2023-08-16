English
    Onelife Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 120.64% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2023 up 120.64% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 924.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.55 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.61% returns over the last 6 months and -16.91% over the last 12 months.

    Onelife Capital Advisors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.821.370.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.821.370.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.030.740.32
    Depreciation0.030.030.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.051.450.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.850.02
    Other Income0.240.390.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.450.22
    Interest0.300.860.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.35-1.32-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.35-1.32-0.02
    Tax0.10-0.110.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.45-1.21-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.45-1.21-0.04
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.45-1.21-0.04
    Equity Share Capital13.3613.3613.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.91-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.91-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.91-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.91-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

