 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Onelife Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 6.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 6.22% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 63.22% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 15.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.54% over the last 12 months.

Onelife Capital Advisors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.82 1.34 0.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.82 1.34 0.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.24 0.45
Depreciation 0.00 0.04 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 1.77 0.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.72 -0.59
Other Income 0.19 0.70 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 -0.01 -0.07
Interest 0.24 0.02 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.03 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.03 -0.07
Tax 0.02 -0.03 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.00 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.00 -0.12
Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.04 0.00 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 13.36 13.36 13.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Onelife Capital #Onelife Capital Advisors #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.