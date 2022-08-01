Onelife Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 6.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 6.22% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 63.22% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 15.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.54% over the last 12 months.